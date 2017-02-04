The future of a controversial piggery is in doubt with government agencies refusing to green-light the proposal.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Winner of ‘Bill the Bastard’ portrait drawn
Winner of ‘Bill the Bastard’ portrait drawn
Panic about proposed cuts
Australia Day Awards recognise RFS heroes
Australia Day Awards recognise RFS heroes
Colour your world with art
Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council
Agencies reject piggery plans
Back to the future
53 years and counting of motorkhanas in Jugiong
High Tea and Artwork
Proud to be an Aussie
Proud to be an Aussie
Latest News
Regional Focus
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
The heat is on, but Ian Bruce claims the win
Harden Country Club Golf results
Touch football draw – Round 3
Touch football draw – Round 3
High fashion barefoot bowls
Robyn and Tom are tops
Harden District Bowls results
Harden’s Sports Stars
Pictures of local sports men and women in Harden
A day to savour for duo
Harden Country Club golf results
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Top Stories
Community
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Around Harden, January 30 2017 | Photos
What's been happening in our patch over the last fortnight.
Around Harden, January 23 2017 | Photos
What's been happening in our patch over the last fortnight.
Ngiyanhi ngumbaay: we all one
Windradyne, the warrior for peace should be an example to us all. | WIRADJURI MABUN
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Preserving the past should be a focus
letters to the editor
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
National day is to celebrate, not politicise
Australia Day needs to be reclaimed by "average" Aussies to celebrate all that is good about our great ...
Letters to the editor
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...