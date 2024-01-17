Super Bowl records and history

First Sunday of February, is what Americans call "Super Bowl Sunday". Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



Step right up, folks! It's time to talk about the Super Bowl, the star-studded championship match that crowns the annual NFL season with all the razzle-dazzle you'd expect. Each year, on the first Sunday of February, Americans across the country gather around their TVs for what we call "Super Bowl Sunday".

We've been doing this dance since 1967 when the Super Bowl first burst on the scene, electrifying the nation. Born from the AFL-NFL merger, it's a showdown between the champions of the NFL conferences. Now, let's crunch some numbers. The National Football Conference (NFC) is sitting pretty with 29 Super Bowl victories. Their latest triumph? Why, that would be the Los Angeles Rams, who snatched victory from the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 for the 2021/22 NFL season.

On the other side of the fence, we have the American Football Conference (AFC) with 27 wins under their belt. Their recent victory lap was led by the Chiefs, who ousted the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 for the 2022/23 NFL season.

Let's take a little stroll down memory lane to Super Bowl I when the Green Bay Packers (NFL) trounced the Kansas City Chiefs (AFL) in a decisive 35-10 victory. Now, Super Bowl isn't just about the game, oh no. It's a betting bonanza! NFL Championship odds are open nearly all year round.

Plus, who could forget the world-famous Super Bowl half-time show that often inspires novelty bets on the entertainment act? Every Super Bowl preview includes the best part of the game: commercials. Ads at the Super Bowl are all but expected, and advertising slots have become a hot commodity over the years!

Super Bowl LVIII (58): A comprehensive guide to betting odds

It's time to talk turkey about the NFL Super Bowl Winner 2023/24 Betting Odds. Here's how the pack is shaping up.

The San Francisco 49ers are leading the charge, with enticing odds of 3.25. Not far behind, we've got the Baltimore Ravens strutting their stuff at 4.25. The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys are hanging tough at 7.25 and 8.25, respectively, while the Kansas City Chiefs are a tempting pick at 9.75. The Philadelphia Eagles are no slouches either, flying high at 13.00.

The Miami Dolphins are making waves at 17.00, the Detroit Lions are roaring at 23.00, and the Cleveland Browns are sticking in there at 31.00. The Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers round out the field.

But hey, this isn't the gospel. These odds were correct as of January 9, 2024, and could shift faster than a wide receiver on a breakaway run. So, mark your calendars because the big game is set to kick off at 9.30am AEDT on February 11, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII: The ultimate showdown

Get ready to witness the glitz and glamour of Super Bowl LVIII on Monday, February 12, 2024. This high-octane spectacle will light up the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, like never before. The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the suspense is at an all-time peak! Who will be the Super Bowl LVIII champions? We can't wait to find out!

The adrenaline-pumping kickoff is at 10:25 am (AEDT), and the half-time show will set the stage on fire with a dazzling performance by Usher. We can't predict the MVP, the team to secure the first touchdown or the final score - the drama will unfold live!

This event, the 58th Super Bowl and the 54th in the NFL's modern era marks the third consecutive year the game is being held in the Western United States. So get your game faces on, folks! Super Bowl LVIII is ready to roll.

Super Bowl MVP

They say, "there's no 'I' in team," but there sure is an 'MVP' in the Super Bowl! The NFL's Super Bowl MVP is a bit like the Clive Churchill Medal in the NRL - it's the glittering prize for the game's most impactful player. This prestigious award has been held aloft by some of the all-time greats, from Bart Starr to Jerry Rice, to the indomitable Joe Montana. Of course, we can't forget the record holder: the one and only Tom Brady.

Now, let's take a sneak peek into the recent past and revisit the Super Bowl's MVP roll of honour:

2024: Still a mystery!

2023: Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

2021: The G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020: Back to Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

2019: Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

2018: Nick Foles, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

2017: Tom Brady again, Quarterback, New England Patriots

2016: Von Miller, Linebacker, Denver Broncos

2015: Yes, you guessed it, Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots