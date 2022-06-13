Local shows boost back to life thanks to funding

Young, Bribbaree and Harden-Murrumburrah Shows have received a big boost as they return to normal thanks to funding announced by the NSW Government.
The funding is apart of the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package which has already delivered funds to a number of locations throughout the Cootamundra electorate.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke believes that it is more important than ever before to support local Ag Shows after drought, floods, bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Cooke said said the ongoing support from the Government's Package has now seen Young Pastoral and Agricultural Association successful in receiving $29,457.15, Bribbaree Show Society receiving $14,970.93 and Murrumburrah Harden Show Society receiving $15,000 to support the delivery of their 2022 shows.
"These grants will provide certainty to show organisers to lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses," Ms Cooke said.
"Our local shows are a fantastic tradition and this grant will ensure they continue to delight people and be a part of our history for many generations to come."
Ms Cooke is urging locals to get behind their local Ag Shows to ensure their future.
"I encourage everyone to get behind their local show and see all the amazing things they have to offer," she said.
"From best grown flowers, to wood chopping, petting zoos and rides for children of all sizes, there is something for everyone at our country and agricultural shows and it is something the whole family can enjoy together."
Even though it is less than a month into winter local shows will be kicking off in September with the Harden-Murrumburrah Show on September 9 and 10, the Young Show on September 18 and the Bribbaree Show to be held on the Saturday of the long weekend in October.
Show committees who have already been working hard in preparation of the upcoming events will be welcoming the funding that will allow them even more freedom when it comes to organising aspects of the events.
