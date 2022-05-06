Support the journalism that matters for Harden Express and unlock the region's best news

news, local-news,

The Harden Express is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the South West Region's No. 1 news source, the Wagga Daily Advertiser. Visitors to hardenexpress.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, May 10, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Harden Express digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Harden Express's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking South West Region's news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the Wagga Daily Advertiser and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Young Witness, Cootamundra Herald, Boorowa News, Griffith Area News and Leeton Irrigator as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Wagga Daily Advertiser allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Harden Express website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the South West Region, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Andrew Fisher said the Harden Express was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," he said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Wagga Daily Advertiser and our other mastheads covering the South West Region we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Harden news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Harden Express subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that [TOWN] relies on to stay informed." The Harden Express and Wagga Daily Advertiser are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

