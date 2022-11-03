Locals invited to learn about avoiding scams

Harden-Murrumburrah locals are being invited to join Hilltops Library Harden Staff to learn how to avoid scams.
The session is a part of the Hilltops Library taking part in Scams Awareness Week which runs from November 7 to11..
"This Scams Week 2022 learn how to spot the clues that can alert you that something is a scam," a Council spokesperson said.
"Join us at Harden Library or Young Library on Tuesday 8 November at 1pm for a live-streamed webinar presented by Legal Aid NSW."
The session will also include speakers from Fair Trading NSW and Legal Aid NSW and will discuss how to spot scams and what to do if you do get scammed.
Register online at https://hilltops.spydus.com/ or phone the Harden Library on (02) 6384 2445 to secure your seat.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
