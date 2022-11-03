The Service NSW Mobile Centre will be making a stop at Harden for locals to utilise its services.
The Mobile Centre will be in Harden on Tuesday 22 November and will be open between 9am and 12pm.
The van will be found on the corner of East and Albury Streets.
Services available at the Mobile Centre are:
The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques. No cash payments are able to be accepted.
Locals are being urged to plan ahead and prepare any documents they may require including paperwork and documents.
Licenses and photo cards will be posted out with digital and paper licenses available on the day.
Bookings are not required for anyone wishing to take their Driver Knowledge Test.
Driver tests are available by appointment at selected locations. Bookings are required and can be made by calling 13 77 88.
