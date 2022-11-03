Harden Murrumburrah Express

Service NSW Mobile Centre visiting Harden on November 22

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Service NSW Mobile Centre will be making a stop at Harden for locals to utilise its services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News