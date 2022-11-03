It is that time of the year again where it's time to pull out the swimmers, dust off the goggles and brush up on your freestyle with the opening of the pool this weekend.
The Harden Pool will be opening its gates for the summer this Saturday November 5.
Opening hours for the season will be:
2022/23 Admission Prices:
2022/23 Season Ticket Prices:
Locals are encouraged to make the most of the Olympic sized pool or to splash about in the wading and toddler pools.
Why not make a time of it and grab something to eat or drink from the kiosk.
For more information or to organise a season ticket get in contact with the friendly staff at the Harden Pool on 6384 2597 or 1300 445 586.
