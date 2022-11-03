Harden Murrumburrah Express

Dust off your goggles and dive in to the Harden pool this weekend

By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:19am
It is that time of the year again where it's time to pull out the swimmers, dust off the goggles and brush up on your freestyle with the opening of the pool this weekend.

