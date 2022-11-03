The Bureau of Meteorology site has recorded a total of 59.6mm in the 24 hours up until 9am on Tuesday for the Harden-Murrumburrah area.
According to the half-hourly observations data at 5pm there was 31.2mm recorded, however, only an hour later at 6pm there was 49mm recorded and by 7pm there was 55.2mm in the gauge.
It is believed that with wind gusts reaching up to 32km/h that the number recorded by the Bureau may have actually have been higher.
The next week the outlook is a bit brighter with rain and/or storms predicted for Monday and next Friday.
According to the Bureau's seven day forecast Friday is expected to be cool in the morning with a low of three degrees Celsius before the sunshine peeks through the clouds to hit a top of 20.
On Saturday conditions are expected to be partly cloudy with a warmer morning at around 9 degrees Celsius and a top of 21.
Sunday is predicted to be cloudy with another low of 9 and a warmer top of 23 degrees Celsius.
Monday as said above, there is a 30 per cent chance of thunderstorms. The day is expected to be warmer with a minimum temp of 10 and a top of 23, the storms are expected to head through in the afternoon.
Tuesday the sun should be shining with a copy and past of the previous day's temps as is Wednesday, however the top is supposed to creep up and extra degree to hit 24.
Thursday cloudy conditions are expected to return with another low of 10 and a top of 24.
Next Friday there is a 30 per cent chance of thunderstorms predicted with a low of 12 and a maximum temp of 23.
Next Friday's thunderstorm is expected to bring a wet and blustery weekend for the second weekend of November with storms expected to linger on Saturday and windy conditions on Sunday.
Council is urging people to only travel if necessary and have a list on its website of current road closures which can be found at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/road-closures/.
On Friday morning road conditions in the Harden area included:
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
