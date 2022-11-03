Harden Murrumburrah Express

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 59.6mm of rain in Harden for Monday

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology site has recorded a total of 59.6mm in the 24 hours up until 9am on Tuesday for the Harden-Murrumburrah area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News