Bendick Murrell play host to State Championships

The 2022 Pony Club NSW State Dressage Championships will be held at Bendick Murrell this year with Zone 2 areas hosting two State events.
Pony Club NSW Zone 2 includes Young, Harden, Boorowa, Bribbaree, Canowindra, Cowra and District, Grenfell, Gundagai and Harden have already held the 2022 State Pony Club One Day Event and Combined Training Championships with the local area also now chosen to host the State Dressage Championships in August.
Entries for locals who would like to nominate to participate close on Friday July 18 at 5pm.
The event will be held over two days at the Young Dressage Association grounds on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14.
Competitors will begin arriving from Thursday August 11 prior to the Fitness Check at 3pm on Friday August 12.
The riders as a Zone will also be in competition with each other on presentation and their Fitness Check too.
Saturday morning the competition will kick off.
There will be competitions for:
Age groups may be further split or combined depending on number of entries.
Any locals who may be interested in competing are urged to speak to the Zone Chief Instructor Marg Pestell prior to entering as they will need approval and to have fulfilled the required qualifications.
Entries for the Pony Club NSW State Dressage Championships are on the Just Go website. Remember to log in using a computer for the best experience using the website.
