Bendick Murrell play host to State Championships

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:14am, first published July 10 2022 - 10:35pm
The 2022 Pony Club NSW State Dressage Championships will be held at Bendick Murrell this year with Zone 2 areas hosting two State events.

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

